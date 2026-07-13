UAE President and Greek Prime Minister discuss bilateral cooperation and regional developments in phone call

ABU DHABI, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic. The two leaders discussed cooperation across a range of sectors and ways to further strengthen ties under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The two leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing this partnership in support of mutual interests and the prosperity and wellbeing of their peoples.

They also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of joint interest, including developments in the Middle East; their impact on regional security, stability, and international navigation; and ongoing efforts to address these challenges.