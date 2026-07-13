Dubai SME integrates Hamdan Innovation Incubator (Hi2) into Dubai Founders HQ

DUABI, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has announced the integration of Hamdan Innovation Incubator (Hi2) into Dubai Founders HQ, strengthening its role as a dedicated platform for Emirati founders within Dubai’s wider startup ecosystem.

Established in 2014 under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to support entrepreneurs, Hi2 has supported Emirati entrepreneurs for more than a decade. As part of Dubai Founders HQ, Hi2 will now provide founders with direct access to a broader ecosystem of programmes, mentors, investors, corporates, and growth opportunities.

The transition reflects the evolution of Hi2 into a more integrated founder support pathway, connecting early-stage entrepreneurs to the tools, mentorship, and market access needed to build and scale from Dubai.

To mark the integration, applications are now open for a new 16-week, technology incubator programme designed to support 20 Emirati entrepreneurs to transform early-stage ideas into scalable, high-impact businesses.

The programme will begin in October 2026 and will be delivered at Dubai Founders HQ, the joint initiative of DET and the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy that was established in 2025 as a flagship initiative under the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. Dubai Founders HQ serves as the city’s central platform connecting founders with investors, corporates, and ecosystem enablers.

The programme is designed for Emirati founders at the earliest stages of their entrepreneurial journey, from individuals with a promising idea to founders already developing a minimum viable product (MVP).

Hi2 will help participants shape their ideas, validate market opportunities, develop product strategies, and build the foundations for commercially viable ventures. Upon completion, founders will continue to benefit from access to the wider Dubai Founders HQ ecosystem, including programmes, events, community engagement opportunities, and connections with investors and corporate partners.

The programme reflects Dubai’s broader commitment to make entrepreneurship more accessible to Emiratis, enabling aspiring founders to take the first step towards building high-growth ventures from Dubai.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of DET, said, “Embedding Hi2 within Dubai Founders HQ is about creating a structured, end-to-end pathway for Emirati talent to move from first idea to investable business. In a global environment of rapid economic transformation, Dubai’s response has been to invest strategically in its founders, building the infrastructure and programmes that ensure our Emirati entrepreneurs are not only equipped to compete globally, but positioned to lead. Through the new incubator programme, we are opening that doorway to founders at the very earliest stage of their journey, welcoming all regardless of prior funding or company formation. This is how we build a stronger, more diverse pipeline of national startups, advancing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”

This initiative builds on Dubai’s resilience and sustained economic momentum, reinforcing the progress towards achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033 and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure. It also reflects the consistent approach of Dubai’s government to translating long-term strategic ambition into practical programmes that deliver measurable impact, ensuring that Emirati talent remains central to the city’s continued growth.

Applications for the Hi2 incubator programme are now open and will close in August 2026.