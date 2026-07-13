Lamplighter Grouproup establishes presence in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Lamplighter Group Ltd., a boutique advisory firm, on Monday formally launched its Abu Dhabi operations. Lamplighter Group Ltd. registered its Abu Dhabi office in ADGM in April this year.

The opening of Lamplighter’s Abu Dhabi offices continues the wave of institutional commitments to ADGM, after a number of leading global financial firms unveiled their presences in the emirate in the past three months.

Lamplighter’s establishment in ADGM reflects a strong conviction that Abu Dhabi’s trajectory as a global centre of capital and institutional activity will continue unimpeded and further accelerate in the period ahead.

Lamplighter Group Ltd offers business, market and regulatory intelligence, geopolitical analysis and advisory, due diligence, litigation and disputes support and corporate investigation services.

Suzy George, CEO of Lamplighter Group, said, “The decision to establish a Lamplighter office in ADGM is straightforward: Abu Dhabi is growing — and it is growing with intent. The UAE’s commitment to economic diversification, long-term institutional development, and sustained outbound investment across emerging and frontier markets is not a policy aspiration; it is a demonstrated reality.

"As Abu Dhabi continues to mature as a global hub for both outbound capital deployment and inbound partnerships, the demand for rigorous, senior-level advisory support on geopolitical risk, due diligence, and regulatory intelligence will only increase. Lamplighter is here to meet that demand.”

Dr. Markus E. Bouillon, Partner and Head of Lamplighter Group’s Abu Dhabi office, stated, "The UAE and Abu Dhabi’s resilience, leadership and growth trajectory remain unchanged."