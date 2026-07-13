Kim wins third Rolex Series event of Race to Dubai season

KENTUCKY, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's Tom Kim claimed the Genesis Scottish Open title, the third Rolex Series event of the 2026 DP World Tour season, as the Race to Dubai entered a crucial phase with the world's leading players competing for places in the season-ending Play-Offs, which will be staged in the UAE this November.

The 2026 DP World Tour season features five Rolex Series events, each offering a minimum prize fund of US$9 million. The United Arab Emirates hosts three of these prestigious tournaments annually.

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic was held at Emirates Golf Club in January, while the season concludes with the Abu Dhabi Championship from 5th to 8th November, followed by the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai from 12th to 15th November. Alongside the Genesis Scottish Open, the Rolex Series also includes the BMW PGA Championship, which will take place from 17th to 20th September.

Kim's victory was made even more memorable as he finished on 17-under-par to secure the first DP World Tour title of his career.

Play was suspended during the third round because of heavy fog, forcing a number of players to complete both the third and final rounds on the closing day. The disruption affected reigning Race to Dubai champion Rory McIlroy, who slipped from the top of the leaderboard to finish tied for seventh on 12-under-par.

Australia's Min Lee capitalised on his runner-up finish to earn 889 Race to Dubai points and climb to 13th in the latest Rankings published on Monday, increasing his season tally to 1,164 points.

Meanwhile, the ISCO Championship also concluded early on Monday morning in Kentucky, USA, where American Steven Fisk claimed victory after three play-off holes, defeating Canada's Taylor Pendrith by a single stroke after the pair had finished tied on 16-under-par following the regulation 72 holes.

The Race to Dubai season will culminate in the UAE, where the leading 70 players in the Rankings will qualify for the Abu Dhabi Championship at Yas Links from 5th to 8th November 2026, before the top 50 advance to the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates from 12th to 15th November 2026.