Inception42, NXT Holding to advance AI collaboration across UAE

ABU DHABI, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Inception42 - the region's leading innovator of AI-powered products & solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NXT Holding, a Sahm Holding-owned AI-native holding company headquartered in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement establishes a strategic collaboration framework spanning five key areas: AI consulting, training and upskilling, enterprise AI solutions, product distribution, and joint business development.

The MoU was signed by Ashish Koshy, CEO of Inception42, and Sara AlAhbabi, Director of SPVs and Portfolio Relations at NXT Holding. The partnership reflects both organisations' shared commitment to accelerating responsible and impactful AI adoption within the UAE and across international markets.

The partnership combines Inception’s sovereign, enterprise-grade AI capabilities with NXT Holding’s expanding ecosystem of operating companies, leveraging complementary strengths to create long-term value for governments and enterprises across regional and international markets, from strategic advisory and initial engagement through to deployment and operational integration.

Sheikha Fatma bint Tahnoon bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founder and Chairwoman of Sahm Holding, said, “The UAE has placed artificial intelligence at the centre of its national vision, and partnerships of this nature are how that vision becomes capability. This agreement reflects the strength of our institutions, the alignment of their purpose, and the nation’s determination to lead in technologies that will define the future."

Koshy said, “Inception is built to deliver sovereign, enterprise-grade AI at scale. Partnering with NXT Holding expands our ability to reach organisations that are ready to move from AI exploration to AI execution. This MoU enables us to combine our product and platform capabilities with NXT Holding’s market access and investment expertise, creating a powerful channel to drive measurable AI impact across the UAE and beyond.”

Fahmi Abubakar, Managing Director of Sahm Holding, said, “NXT Holding was built for the structural shift that artificial intelligence represents in how economies and institutions operate. Our responsibility is to help governments and enterprises navigate that shift. The agreement with Inception expands on our delivery commitment, and we look forward to the value it will create."