Ajman Government Media Office launches six implementation guides to enhance government media ecosystem

AJMAN, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Government Media Office has launched six specialised implementation guides designed to translate the Emirate’s government media policy into practical procedures and operational practices — a step aimed at enhancing the integration of the government media ecosystem, standardising professional practices, and raising the efficiency of media and communications teams across government entities.

The six implementation guides comprise: the Digital Platforms Media Guide, the Media Relations Organisational Guide, the Media Monitoring and Analysis Guide, the Crisis Media Management Guide, the Official Spokesperson Guide for the Emirate of Ajman, and the Media Content Guide.

The guides cover all areas of government media work — from content production, digital platform management, and media relations, through monitoring, analysis, and media impact measurement, to crisis media management and the enhancement of official spokesperson readiness — contributing to the development of a more integrated and efficient government media ecosystem.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Ajman Government Media Office, said that the launch of the implementation guides represents a new step in the journey of developing the Emirate’s government media ecosystem and embodies the transition of the government media policy from its regulatory framework to the stage of institutional application.

He stated, “We are working to build an integrated government media ecosystem grounded in clear professional standards and keeping pace with the rapid transformations in the media and digital landscape. The six guides serve as practical tools to support government entities and media and communications teams, and to enhance their capacity for planning, response, and effective engagement with various audience segments.”

Amal Ibrahim Al Balushi, Director of the Media Development Department at the Ajman Government Media Office, stated that the guides were designed to serve as practical and flexible references supporting media and communications teams in carrying out their daily responsibilities, providing them with clear methodologies and procedures across all areas of media work.

She added, “We were keen to ensure that the guides translate the principles of the government media policy into applicable tools and respond to the actual needs of media and communications teams. The coming phase will be built on direct engagement with government entities — explaining the guides and their implementation mechanisms, listening to the needs of media teams, and addressing the challenges they face.”

As part of the implementation plan for the guides, the Ajman Government Media Office is conducting a series of introductory tours across government entities in the Emirate to explain the six guides and their implementation mechanisms, familiarise media and communications teams with the associated roles and responsibilities, and respond to enquiries whilst discussing practical implementation challenges.

The tours aim to strengthen direct communication with media and communications teams in government entities and provide the necessary support and guidance — contributing to the standardisation of professional practices, the development of performance, and the enhancement of integration between the Media Office and government entities.

The Office clarified that the implementation plan is not limited to introducing the guides, but also encompasses awareness-raising, capacity building, follow-up, and the measurement of implementation levels — ensuring their entrenchment as sustainable institutional practices that support the building of an integrated and effective government media ecosystem, and contribute to enhancing the media presence of the Emirate of Ajman and consolidating its institutional image.