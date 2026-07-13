ADGM’s FSRA publishes its 2025 Annual Report

ABU DHABI, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM has published its 2025 Annual Report, which provides a comprehensive overview of the FSRA’s key supervisory, authorisation, and policy initiatives during the year, as ADGM’s financial services ecosystem continued to grow strongly and deepen its international engagement.

The report highlights how the FSRA continued to enhance its forward-looking policy and legislative framework that supports innovation while maintaining high standards of market integrity, consumer protection, and financial stability. In addition, the FSRA advanced its regulatory priorities by strengthening regulatory supervision, combating financial crime and deepening cooperation with domestic and international regulatory partners.

As ADGM's financial services ecosystem continued to expand in scale and sophistication, the FSRA further enhanced its use of regulatory and supervisory technologies (RegTech and SupTech) to support more efficient, data-driven oversight of its regulated community and markets.

During the year, the FSRA continued to support ADGM’s growth with a total of 94 Financial Services Permissions and 120 In-Principle Approvals, representing an increase of 22 percent and 32 percent, respectively, compared to 2024. The FSRA also signed 5 new MoUs to further strengthen international cooperation.

Emmanuel Givanakis, Chief Executive Officer of the FSRA at ADGM, said, “In 2025, we continued to strengthen our regulatory and supervisory approach to support ADGM’s growing and increasingly sophisticated financial services ecosystem. We remained focused on delivering effective and forward-looking regulation that supports innovation while safeguarding market integrity and confidence. The achievements outlined in this report reflect the dedication of our people and our continued commitment to a resilient, well-regulated and future-focused financial ecosystem.”

As ADGM enters its next phase of growth, the FSRA remains focused on fostering a transparent, resilient, and internationally aligned regulatory environment that supports innovation, protects market participants and those serviced by them and reinforces confidence in ADGM as a leading global financial centre.