Sharjah Islamic Bank reports AED803.9 million net profit, up 15.3 percent

SHARJAH, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) reported a net profit after tax of AED803.9 million for the first half of 2026, up 15.3 percent from AED697.2 million during the corresponding period in 2025.

The results were driven by balanced growth across the Bank's business activities, successful revenue diversification, improved operating efficiency, and a strengthened capital base, supporting the implementation of its expansion plans and reinforcing its ability to sustain long-term growth and deliver sustainable results.

Income from investments in Islamic financing and sukuk increased by 12.1 percent to approximately AED2.1 billion by the end of the first half of 2026, compared to AED1.9 billion during the same period last year, an increase of AED227.6 million.

Meanwhile, total distributions to depositors and sukuk holders rose to approximately AED1.2 billion, compared to AED1.1 billion during the first half of 2025, reflecting the continued growth of the Bank's business while maintaining a sustainable balance between returns generated for shareholders and customers.

The Bank also continued to diversify its income streams, with net fee and commission income and other operating income increasing by 8.1 percent to AED445.7 million, compared to AED412.4 million during the same period last year.

As a result, total operating income increased to AED1.4 billion, representing an increase of AED238.5 million, or 20.5 percent, compared to the first half of 2025. This reflects the success of the Bank's strategy in achieving balanced growth across financing, investment and banking services while increasing the contribution of non-financing income to total income.

As part of its ongoing commitment to investing in human capital, enhancing its technology infrastructure, strengthening operational systems, supporting business expansion and further improving customer experience, total general and administrative expenses amounted to AED475.2 million during the first half of 2026, compared to AED405.4 million during the corresponding period last year, representing an increase of 17.2 percent.

Consequently, net operating income before impairment provisions and tax increased to AED925.8 million, compared to AED757.2 million during the first half of 2025, recording growth of 22.3 percent. This demonstrates the Bank's ability to achieve high operational efficiency while continuing to invest in the key drivers of future growth.

With regard to asset quality, impairment provisions for financial assets amounted to AED79.2 million, while recoveries reached AED37.9 million by the end of the first half of 2026, compared to impairment provisions of AED60.9 million and recoveries of AED70.2 million during the corresponding period last year. The non-performing financing ratio declined to 3.6 percent, compared to 3.8 percent at the end of 2025, while the provision coverage ratio stood at 107 percent, compared to 109 percent at year-end 2025. These indicators reflect the Bank's prudent credit policy, effective risk management practices, and its continued commitment to maintaining a strong financial position.

On the balance sheet front, Sharjah Islamic Bank maintained balanced growth across its business operations. Total assets increased to AED94.5 billion at the end of the first half of 2026, compared to AED90.3 billion at the end of 2025, representing an increase of AED4.2 billion, or 4.7 percent.

This growth was primarily driven by the continued expansion of the Bank's Islamic financing portfolio, which reached AED49.9 billion, compared to AED45.6 billion at the end of the previous year, representing growth of 9.5 percent. This reflects the sustained demand for the Bank's Shariah-compliant financing solutions and customers' continued confidence in its products and services.

Customer deposits also recorded healthy growth, increasing to AED59.4 billion, compared to AED55.7 billion at the end of 2025, representing growth of 6.6 percent. This underscores the strength of the Bank's customer base and its continued ability to attract deposits and expand its stable funding base. The financing-to-customer deposits ratio stood at 84 percent, compared to 82 percent at the end of the previous year, reflecting the efficient utilisation of liquidity while maintaining comfortable levels of capital adequacy and liquidity.

The Bank also maintained a strong liquidity position, with liquid assets amounting to AED19.8 billion, representing 20.9 percent of total assets, compared to 22.3 percent at the end of 2025. This reflects the Bank's balanced liquidity management approach, ensuring sufficient liquidity to support business growth while preserving financial strength.

Shareholders' equity increased by AED2.6 billion, supported by the successful completion of the Bank's capital increase through the issuance of 1.1 billion new shares at a nominal value of AED1 per share, together with a share premium of AED1.4 per share.

This capital enhancement forms part of the Bank's long-term strategy to strengthen its capital base, increase its capacity to finance future expansion plans, and capitalise on attractive investment opportunities, thereby supporting the achievement of its strategic objectives while enhancing financial resilience and sustainable growth prospects over the coming years.

These results demonstrate the Bank's ability to generate sustainable returns for shareholders through the efficient utilisation of resources and enhanced capital efficiency. Return on Equity (ROE) improved to 14.81 percent, compared to 14.78 percent during the previous year, while Return on Assets (ROA) increased to 1.74 percent, compared to 1.55 percent.