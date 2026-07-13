ECI supports US$50 million trade finance facility for Gerald Group with ADCB

ABU DHABI, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE’s federal export credit company, has supported a US$50 million, three-year trade finance deal for Gerald Metals Sàrl, the Geneva-based subsidiary of Gerald Group, with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) acting as the lender. Clyde & Co served as legal counsel to ECI.

This transaction stands as a strong testament to ECI’s role in accelerating the growth of the UAE’s non-oil exports, in alignment with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ agenda. It reinforces ECI’s continued commitment to enabling sustainable export growth and strengthening the UAE’s position as a global trade hub.

The transaction brings together Gerald Group’s global trading platform, ADCB’s financing capabilities and ECI’s support to facilitate the export of UAE-origin non-oil commodities, contributing to the diversification and sustainable growth of the UAE’s export economy. Against a backdrop of evolving geopolitical dynamics, supply chain realignment and heightened market volatility, the transaction demonstrates the importance of strong collaboration.

Raja Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of ECI, said, “We are pleased to partner with Gerald Group and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank on this landmark transaction, which reflects our shared commitment to strengthening the UAE’s trade finance ecosystem. This achievement is also a testament to ECI’s role in advancing the country’s non-oil export agenda, in line with the vision of our wise leadership to diversify and strengthen the national economy.

By enabling structured export-backed financing solutions, ECI supports the growth of UAE-origin trade flows and reinforces the UAE’s position as a global hub for resilient and sustainable trade. Partnerships with leading international traders and UAE financial institutions further strengthen our mandate to accelerate export growth and enhance the global visibility of UAE-origin commodities.”

Patricia Nikolopoulos, Chief Financial Officer at Gerald Group, commented, “This facility represents an important step in the continued diversification of Gerald Group's funding platform. Securing our first ECI-backed financing broadens our access to committed liquidity, extends available tenor and further strengthens the resilience of our funding structure. We are pleased to partner with ECI and ADCB on a transaction that supports UAE-origin trade flows, while enhancing our ability to provide reliable financing and supply chain solutions to customers and counterparties across global metals markets.”

The financing deal further underscores the strength and sophistication of the UAE’s trade finance ecosystem, demonstrating the effective collaboration between global commodity players, leading national financial institutions, and export credit solutions in enabling resilient cross-border trade. The transaction also sets a clear benchmark for structuring innovative, risk-mitigated financing that supports the continued expansion of UAE-origin exports, reinforcing the country’s role as a hub for trade.