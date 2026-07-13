Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives RAKBANK, Mastercard delegation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received a delegation from the National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK) and Mastercard at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.

The meeting reviewed the importance of advancing the financial services sector, keeping pace with rapid developments in digital payments and financial technology, and strengthening strategic partnerships that foster innovation and enhance customer experiences.

H.H. Sheikh Saud reaffirmed Ras Al Khaimah's commitment to fostering a competitive, innovation-driven business environment that attracts leading global companies and strengthens strategic partnerships that contribute to sustainable economic growth, support the emirate's long-term development, and reinforce the UAE's position as a leading global hub for the digital economy.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saud witnessed the signing of a new strategic agreement between RAKBANK and Mastercard.