Bahrain Defence Force intercepts Iranian aerial attacks

MANAMA, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) announced today that its air defence systems had successfully intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks, saying Iran continues its systematic hostile approach through missile and drone attacks targeting civilians in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the General Command said that, with firm resolve and a high state of combat readiness, the Bahrain Defence Force's air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks. It affirmed that all its services and units remain at the highest levels of readiness and full defensive preparedness to protect the Kingdom.

The General Command urged the public to exercise caution, avoid approaching or handling any unfamiliar or suspicious objects resulting from the remnants of the Iranian attacks, and report them immediately.

It stressed that the deliberate use of missiles and drones to target civilians and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.