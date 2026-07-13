9Yards X announces acquisition of Labib AI

ABU DHABI, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- 9YardsX, the AI, technology and innovation company, and subsidiary of 9Yards Holding, announced today the acquisition of Labeb AI as part of its strategic move to expand its presence in the field of artificial intelligence and enhance its capabilities in developing advanced technology solutions.

The acquisition marks an important milestone in 9Yards X’s journey to strengthen its position as one of the fastest-growing entities in the fields of artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and advanced technology solutions, in alignment with the UAE leadership’s vision for advancing artificial intelligence and innovation across the country.

Founded in 2022, Labeb AI has a distinguished team of academic and scientific competencies in the field, where it has developed a range of proprietary technologies in the fields of healthcare, smart cities, computer vision, large language models, and enterprise automation.

Through this acquisition, the company will combine global academic research outputs with enterprise-wide application and scalability capabilities, providing a platform that drives faster innovation for government and private sector organisations.

Hussam Al Melhem, GCEO of 9Yards Holding, and Managing Director of 9Yards X, commented, "The acquisition of Labib AI by 9Yards X represents a strategic investment in the future of technology developed in the UAE. We are proud to have local talent on board, as well as the intellectual property and research-based innovations they add."

9Yards X delivers AI solutions through a scalable technology platform that combines advanced data capabilities, large language models, computer vision, and intelligent automation for government and enterprise applications. Through the integration of Labib AI’s talent, intellectual property, and technologies, the company will further strengthen its AI capabilities, expand its portfolio of generative AI solutions, and accelerate innovation across strategic sectors, supporting the UAE’s vision to become a global leader in artificial intelligence.

Dr. Mohammad Yaqub, Founder of Labib AI, Co-Founder and Chief AI Officer at 9Yards X, Associate Professor of Computer Vision at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, said, "The company was driven by the firm belief that advanced research should be transformed into a tangible impact. Joining 9Yards X provides us with the capabilities, resources and commercial capabilities needed to accelerate the deployment of our technologies and expand the use of innovations developed in the UAE to a wider range of beneficiaries within the region and beyond."

As part of the acquisition, Labib AI’s talent, intellectual property, and technologies will be integrated into 9Yards X to accelerate the development of advanced AI solutions across strategic sectors, including smart cities, government, healthcare, finance, media, and communications. The combined organisation will scale key platforms, expand its portfolio of generative AI, computer vision, and intelligent automation solutions, and contribute to the UAE’s growing knowledge economy and ambition to become a global leader in AI innovation and deployment.

The announcement of this acquisition further underscores 9Yards X’s ongoing commitment to investing in homegrown innovation and building a technology ecosystem capable of transforming industries through practical, commercially viable artificial intelligence solutions.