ADX lists 6 new Single Stock Futures, deepens Bloomberg collaboration to expand global access to Abu Dhabi Markets

ABU DHABI, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group today listed six new Single Stock Futures — on ADNOC Gas, ADNOC Drilling, ADNOC Logistics & Services, Presight AI, Sharjah Islamic Bank, and Two Point Zero Group — expanding its derivatives suite to 17 futures and 50 contracts.

The new contracts will provide investors with additional tools to hedge exposure, manage risk, and access some of Abu Dhabi’s most important listed companies.

Since launching its derivatives market in 2021 with five single-stock futures, ADX has expanded steadily to meet institutional demand. The new contracts span energy, AI, logistics, and financial services — sectors central to Abu Dhabi’s diversification strategy.

The launch was marked at Bloomberg’s Dubai office alongside the ADX’s member community, underscoring the growing collaboration between ADX and Bloomberg in expanding international market accessibility.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said, “The expansion of our derivatives market marks another important milestone in ADX’s strategy to build a world-class multi-asset exchange and deepen Abu Dhabi’s capital markets. With ADX’s derivatives data fully integrated into the Bloomberg Terminal, these six futures — across energy, AI, logistics and financial services — are visible in real time to 350,000 professionals globally, broadening investors’ access to Abu Dhabi’s leading companies. We will continue to introduce more innovative and strategic trading instruments and services to broaden international investor participation, improve market liquidity and further connect Abu Dhabi’s capital market with global investment flows”.

Rajiv Mirwani, Head of Middle East Business at Bloomberg, said, “Abu Dhabi’s derivatives market is growing rapidly, and we’re pleased to ensure Bloomberg Terminal users worldwide have real-time visibility into that growth. We look forward to continuing to support ADX’s ambition to connect Abu Dhabi’s capital markets with global investors.”

All contracts are cash-settled and centrally cleared by Abu Dhabi Clear (AD Clear), the ADX Group’s wholly owned central clearing house, providing robust risk management, capital efficiency and transaction security through a regulated clearing framework. ADX has also announced the removal of daily price limits on its Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and futures contracts effective from 3 August 2026. The removal of daily price limits dovetails well with the introduction of more derivatives products, reinforcing ADX’s commitment to bolstering a more efficient, liquid, and investor-responsive market.

As part of this expansion, ADX’s derivatives market data is now fully integrated into the Bloomberg Terminal, providing financial professionals globally with real-time access to pricing, market data, and trading information.

The launch forms part of ADX’s broader strategy to develop a comprehensive multi-asset marketplace offering equities, ETFs, bonds, sukuk, derivatives and structured products, while supporting the emirate’s long-term ambitions to become a premier destination for global capital.