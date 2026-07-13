PCFC adopts integrated framework to support business continuity, enhance efficiency of Dubai’s trade, logistics ecosystem

DUBAI, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Ports Authority, part of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), held a high-level coordination meeting with representatives of shipping companies, shipping agents and cargo consolidation operators, along with a number of strategic partners.

The meeting aimed to discuss current operational developments and review mechanisms for improving the efficiency of container movement and the flow of goods through the ports.

The meeting was chaired by Captain Ibrahim Al Blooshi, Executive Director of the Dubai Ports Authority at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, and was held at the Corporation’s headquarters in Port Rashid, Dubai.

During the meeting, Al Blooshi highlighted the Corporation’s proactive approach to ensuring operational readiness, strengthening direct coordination among all relevant parties, and accelerating responses to any developments that could affect the efficiency of maritime and logistics operations.

The meeting provided a practical platform for exchanging operational data and feedback, reviewing approved procedures, identifying shared priorities, and exploring solutions to facilitate container movement, improve cargo-handling efficiency, and strengthen supply-chain continuity.

Participants also discussed ways to enhance integration among shipping companies, agents, operators and regulatory authorities to ensure a rapid response to changing circumstances and minimise any potential impact on trade flows.

Captain Ibrahim Al Blooshi affirmed that the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation continuously monitors operational developments in coordination with its partners and the relevant authorities to ensure that the necessary measures are taken at the appropriate time and that operational efficiency and continuity are maintained.

He said, “We work closely and continuously with all partners across the maritime and logistics sector to assess operational developments and develop practical solutions that enhance the efficiency of container movement, support supply-chain resilience and ensure the uninterrupted flow of goods at the highest levels of efficiency and readiness.”

He added, “Our approach is based on direct coordination, rapid response and the exchange of operational information. This enables us to address challenges efficiently and strengthens the sector’s ability to maintain seamless operations under all circumstances.”

Al Blooshi stated that coordination meetings with partners would continue on a regular basis as part of an integrated framework for monitoring performance indicators and operational developments, assessing requirements, and implementing solutions that support business continuity and enhance the efficiency of Dubai’s trade and logistics ecosystem.

Captain Ibrahim Al Blooshi further explained that the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation follows a proactive, integrated and sustainable approach as a key partner to the maritime and logistics sector. This approach consolidates Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for trade and logistics, strengthens the competitiveness of ports across the UAE, and reinforces the resilience and competitiveness of regional and international trade.