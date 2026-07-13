EU moves to restrict children's access to social media

BRUSSELS, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced that the European Union is preparing to introduce restrictions on children's access to social media platforms across its 27 member states, in a move aimed at creating a safer digital environment and reducing the risks the online space poses to minors.

Von der Leyen said the European Commission is preparing recommendations and a legislative proposal, to be adopted after the summer and formally unveiled in September, based on a phased access system according to age groups. Under the proposal, children under the age of 13 would be allowed to use social media platforms only for limited periods and under the supervision of parents or teachers, with restrictions gradually eased as they grow older.

She added that the proposed safeguards would extend beyond traditional social media platforms to include all unsuitable or addictive digital services under a broader category referred to as "Social Media Plus".

The planned measures reflect a growing global trend in major countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and China, to enhance child protection and promote balanced digital use while limiting the harmful effects of online platforms.