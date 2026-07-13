'Sharjah Deserves the Best' to cut single-use products use

SHARJAH, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Municipal Affairs in Sharjah has launched the “Sharjah Deserves the Best” campaign, which will run until 31st December 2026, to encourage the use of environmentally friendly alternatives and reduce reliance on single-use products.

The campaign is part of Sharjah’s strategic plan to reinforce environmental sustainability by turning it into everyday practice that supports the preservation of natural resources and enhances quality of life. It is being implemented in partnership with the Sharjah Government Media Bureau and in cooperation with several Emirate authorities, BEEAH Group, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), and the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA).

The campaign promotes social responsibility by encouraging people to adopt more sustainable choices in their daily lives and reduce waste resulting from single-use products, aligning with Sharjah’s vision of achieving balanced development, which prioritises people and the environment.

The launch event included the introduction of an interactive platform designed to highlight the campaign’s core objectives and messages, featuring awareness and interactive activities targeting various segments of society, promoting awareness of environmental conservation, responsible consumption, and the principles of reuse.

Sustainable, reusable bags were distributed to shopping centre visitors, and informational materials were rolled out across multiple media and digital platforms.

Sultan Mohammed bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Municipal Affairs in Sharjah, affirmed that the campaign encourages community members to reduce their dependence on single-use products and embrace sustainable solutions that not only help reduce waste but also promote efficient use of resources.

He added that the campaign will strengthen environmental responsibility across society and encourage lasting habits that benefit both the environment and future generations by making sustainable practices part of everyday life.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Municipal Affairs in Sharjah, stated that the "Sharjah Deserves the Best" campaign is a comprehensive awareness programme designed to integrate environmental sustainability into daily practices across the community.

He stressed that the campaign would run for several months to cover the widest possible segment of the community through field events, media messages, digital content, and interactive activities tailored to different age groups. The campaign will help reduce dependence on single-use products and achieve a sustainable environmental impact, which will positively affect the overall quality of life in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The campaign includes a series of community-driven initiatives, events, and awareness programmes aimed at enhancing environmental awareness, encouraging the adoption of sustainable alternatives, and cultivating a culture of responsible resource management.

These efforts support Sharjah’s vision of a more sustainable future by promoting responsible resource management and reducing reliance on single-use products, ultimately contributing to a better quality of life.