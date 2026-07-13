Tadweer Group marks successful second edition of ECORUN with more than 740 participants

ABU DHABI, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Tadweer Group has successfully concluded the second edition of ECORUN, bringing together more than 740 registered participants from over 55 nationalities at Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi.

Participants competed in 2.5km, 5km, and 10km indoor race categories, drawing children, families, first-time runners, and experienced athletes. The youngest participant was four years old, while the oldest was 80.

Women accounted for 37% of registrations, while 15 People of Determination took part highlighting the event’s inclusive character and appeal across ages, abilities, and backgrounds.

Abdelwahed Juma, Executive Director of Communications and Awareness at Tadweer Group, said, “ECORUN reflects Tadweer Group’s belief that lasting environmental progress depends on giving people meaningful ways to participate. By bringing together individuals of different ages, abilities, and nationalities, the event created an inclusive platform that connected personal wellbeing with collective environmental responsibility.

"Building a circular economy requires more than investment in infrastructure and technology; it also depends on informed choices, public participation, and a shared sense of responsibility. ECORUN helps strengthen that culture, complementing Tadweer Group’s investment in advanced waste solutions and supporting Abu Dhabi’s goal of diverting 80% of municipal solid waste away from landfill by 2031.”

Sustainability was embedded throughout the event, with every element designed to be reused, recycled or upcycled. Participant T-shirts were produced from recycled plastic, medals were made from recycled zinc alloy, and all recyclable materials generated during the event were collected and segregated for responsible processing.

The top three male and female finishers in each race category were recognised during the podium presentation.

ECORUN supports Tadweer Group’s broader efforts to strengthen public understanding of the circular economy and encourage more responsible everyday choices.

Alongside investment in advanced waste infrastructure, the initiative helps people understand the role they can play in Abu Dhabi’s transition to a more circular economy.