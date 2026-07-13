DEWA strengthens cooperation with World Water Council

DUBAI, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received Loïc Fauchon, President of the World Water Council, to discuss a shared vision for the future of water governance.

Al Tayer noted that the UAE, under the directives of its wise leadership, has adopted an integrated approach to natural resource management that balances sustainable development with environmental stewardship through advanced technologies and innovative solutions.

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s comprehensive road map for sustainable water management, which aligns with the Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy 2050 and aims to position Dubai as a global benchmark for energy and water efficiency. The strategy focuses on optimising resource utilisation and adopting innovative technologies.

He added that DEWA aims to produce 100% of Dubai’s desalinated water using a mix of clean energy and waste heat by 2030, supported by three strategic pillars: clean energy, operational excellence and diversified water production technologies.

In this context, Al Tayer underscored DEWA’s integrated approach to water sustainability, which enhances operational efficiency, drives innovation in renewable energy-powered desalination and supply diversification and the application of circular economy principles.

Emphasising the vital role of water in sustainable development, as well as its importance in supporting social stability and economic prosperity, he reaffirmed DEWA’s commitment to developing sustainable solutions that support the UAE’s vision of harnessing technology for the benefit of humanity, particularly in regions facing water scarcity.

Fauchon presented the World Water Council’s strategic vision for global water governance, stressing the importance of strengthening multilateral dialogue and expanding cooperation among countries to address water-related challenges.