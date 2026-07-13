Fifth Arab Poetry Forum opens in Chad

N'DJAMENA, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the fifth Arab Poetry Forum in Chad opened in N'Djamena, marking the latest edition of the Arab Poetry Forums in Africa.

Organised by the Cultural Affairs Department at the Sharjah Department of Culture in cooperation with the Chadian Literary Club, the two-day forum brought together 50 male and female poets from across the country.

The initiative is held in line with the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to support the Arabic language and strengthen the presence of Arabic poetry across Africa, recognising their role in promoting dialogue, cultural awareness and literary creativity.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr Saleh Berma, Minister Delegate to the Ministry of Economy, Planning and International Cooperation; Abdullah Suleiman, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Handicrafts, representing the Minister of Culture; Mohammed Al Mehairi, Chargé d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Chad; Dr Hussein Massar Hussein, former minister and adviser to the President of the Republic; Hassan Mohammed Abakar, Head of the Youth Corner Programme; members of the scientific committee, academics and cultural figures.

Dr Saleh Berma praised the UAE's role in supporting Arab culture and commended the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi in promoting the Arabic language and literature and encouraging creative talent across Africa.

He said Chad's literary movement has made significant progress, with growing use of classical Arabic and an increasing number of poets and writers, reflecting the country's cultural development. He also called for continued efforts to discover and nurture emerging literary talent.

Abdullah Suleiman highlighted Sharjah's contribution to promoting Arabic language and literature, noting the close cooperation between Chad's Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Handicrafts and the Sharjah Department of Culture in organising the forum. He said such initiatives provide valuable opportunities to support writers, discover new talent and strengthen Arabic literature in Chad.

Professor Al Qasim Mahmoud Zakaria, a member of the forum's scientific committee, said the committee reviewed more than 70 submissions comprising over 100 poems before selecting more than 47 poets to participate, based on academic and artistic criteria.

He added that the committee placed particular emphasis on encouraging young poets and emerging writers alongside established literary figures, reflecting the forum's mission of discovering talent and supporting the next generation of Arabic poets in Chad.

The forum featured poetry readings exploring themes of patriotism, identity, humanity and shared civilisational values, highlighting the richness of Chad's literary scene and the role of Arabic poetry in promoting dialogue and mutual understandin