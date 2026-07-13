UAE Embassy, ISS convene Diplomatic Corps consultative meeting in preparation for 2026 United Nations Water Conference

CAPE TOWN, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in the Republic of South Africa, in partnership with the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), convened a consultative meeting for members of the Diplomatic Corps in preparation for the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, at the ISS headquarters in Pretoria.

The meeting brought together ambassadors, high commissioners, diplomats, representatives of international organisations and development partners to exchange views on the objectives, priorities and preparatory process of the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, which will be co-hosted by the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Senegal in Abu Dhabi from 8th to 10th December 2026.

In his opening remarks, Mahash Saeed AlHameli, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to South Africa, reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to advancing global water action, strengthening international cooperation and promoting practical and sustainable solutions to water-related challenges.

AlHameli emphasised the essential role of water in supporting life, sustainable development and economic prosperity, while highlighting the need for collective international action to accelerate progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 6.

He also highlighted the enduring legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose vision established water conservation and sustainable resource management as national priorities. Today, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country continues to build on this legacy through investments in innovation, desalination technologies, water efficiency and sustainable resource management.

The programme featured expert presentations by the Institute for Security Studies on global water trends, risks and opportunities, as well as water security and sustainable development in Africa.

Experts from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the UAE working on the preparations for the Conference provided participants with an overview of the Conference mandate, objectives, thematic priorities, preparatory process and opportunities for stakeholder engagement.

The meeting concluded with an interactive discussion, enabling participants to exchange perspectives and contribute ideas in support of an inclusive and action-oriented preparatory process.

The Embassy expressed its sincere appreciation to the Institute for Security Studies for its valued partnership in organising the event and thanked all participants for their active engagement and valuable contributions.

The UAE affirmed its commitment to working closely with partners across Africa and the wider international community to advance an inclusive and action-oriented preparatory process for the 2026 United Nations Water conference, strengthen international cooperation water, accelerator progress towards sustainable development goal 6, and contribute to sustainable development for all.