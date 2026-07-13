UAE President conveys condolences to Emir of Qatar over passing of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

ABU DHABI, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held a phone call with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, during which he expressed his sincere condolences on the passing of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

His Highness the President also extended his condolences to the Al Thani family, praying that God grant the deceased eternal peace and provide strength and comfort to his loved ones.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his sincere fraternal sentiments.