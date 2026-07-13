Saud bin Saqr receives Consul-General of Russian Federation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Maxim Vladimirov, Consul-General of the Russian Federation in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, who came to greet the Ras Al Khaimah Ruler on at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr welcomed the Consul-General and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation with the Russian Federation across various fields. The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

For his part, Maxim Vladimirov expressed his sincere appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, praising the strong relations between the UAE and the Russian Federation, as well as the comprehensive development taking place across the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.