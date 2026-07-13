RTA continues to develop S'hail App within shared digital channels ecosystem

DUBAI, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) continues to develop the S'hail app within the shared digital channels ecosystem, reflecting the government’s direction to unify digital channels and deliver an integrated mobility experience through a single platform that brings together the emirate’s various mobility services and modes.

This forms part of an integrated roadmap aimed at developing the app in a way that enhances integration among entities and simplifies the customer journey.

RTA continues to develop the S'hail app in line with a future roadmap aimed at strengthening its position through expanding the scope of services and enhancing partnerships with the government and private sectors, further consolidating the app’s role as a comprehensive digital mobility platform for the emirate.

S'hail enhances the mobility experience by enabling customers to access public transport payment services through the nol card. Customers can manage their cards and complete various related services through the app, including balance top-up, purchasing and renewing travel passes, and applying for and renewing personal nol cards, following the re-engineering of these services in line with the principles of the Services 360 Policy.

The app was recently launched on smartwatches, enabling customers to access journey information, arrival and departure times, and real-time alerts directly from their smartwatch. This provides customers with faster and more convenient access to journey information while on the move.

S'hail is an integrated digital platform that enables customers to plan journeys across various public transport modes, including buses, Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, and abras. It also integrates with on-demand mobility services, taxi booking, and first- and last-mile transport options such as e-scooters and bicycles, providing customers with a seamless mobility experience through a single platform.

The app provides real-time journey information, bus occupancy data, and instant alerts on any changes or delays, enabling customers to plan their journeys more efficiently and make informed travel decisions.