League of Arab States Chief outlines unified security vision, top regional priorities

CAIRO, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Nabil Fahmy, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, has affirmed that the security of any Arab state is inseparable from the security of the Arab world as a whole, stressing that any threat to an Arab country's security requires a unified Arab response and that safeguarding the sovereignty of Arab states is a fundamental principle that is not open to compromise.

Speaking at his first press conference since assuming office on 1st July, Fahmy outlined his vision for developing the work of the League of Arab States. He emphasised that Arab national security is a shared responsibility and said the General Secretariat would work to strengthen early warning mechanisms, preventive diplomacy and crisis management, making Arab action more proactive and effective.

Fahmy reaffirmed that the Palestinian cause will remain at the top of the Arab League's priorities, stressing its continued commitment to defending the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and working to end the occupation. He described the situation in Gaza and the West Bank as an ongoing genocide and said the League would support legal action against those responsible.

He added that the next phase would focus on five main priorities: strengthening proactive Arab diplomacy; fostering a culture of follow-up and implementation; restructuring the General Secretariat; investing in Arab human capital, technology and artificial intelligence; and linking policy with development while broadening participation. He stressed that the Arab world possesses the human and economic resources needed to build a better future.