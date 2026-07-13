Dubai Health expands access to essential healthcare for children through 'Clinic of Hope'

DUBAI, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Health organised a new edition of its Clinic of Hope initiative at Al Jalila Children's Hospital, providing healthcare services to 600 children of different nationalities.

The initiative forms part of Dubai Health's efforts to promote volunteerism and humanitarian giving by delivering diagnostic and preventive healthcare services for children, improving access to care and supporting families in line with the UAE's Year of Family.

Since its launch in March 2024, Clinic of Hope has recorded a 130 percent increase in beneficiaries compared with its first edition, bringing the total number of children supported to more than 2,100.

This year's edition provided medical care across more than 15 specialties, including paediatrics, cardiology, neurology, nephrology, gastroenterology, endocrinology, ear, nose and throat (ENT), haematology and oncology, physiotherapy, nutrition, dentistry, orthopaedic surgery, paediatric surgery, audiology and ophthalmology.

Treatment costs for children requiring advanced care were covered through Al Jalila Foundation's A'awen programme, supporting Dubai Health's vision to advance health through the integration of Care, Learning, Discovery and Giving.

The initiative was organised in collaboration with the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Emirates Red Crescent and Emirates Literature Foundation, with support from private sector partners and more than 140 volunteers, including medical, nursing and administrative teams, as well as students from the University of Sharjah and Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Children also took part in educational and recreational activities organised with KHDA and Emirates Literature Foundation. These included creative workshops, storytelling sessions by UAE-based authors Ebtisam Al Beiti and Nadine Bakhous, and the theatrical performance Fly Dragon Fly. The authors also presented books to the children, while Emirates Red Crescent distributed gifts and GDRFA Dubai's Salem and Salama characters joined the celebrations.

Dr Amer Al Zarooni, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation, said the initiative reflects the UAE's values of giving and community solidarity, adding that the foundation continues to direct community contributions towards sustainable humanitarian programmes.

He praised the support of partner organisations, noting that their collaboration enables more children to receive essential healthcare.

Dr Mohammed Al Awadhi, Executive Director of the Dubai Health Women and Children's Campus, said Clinic of Hope demonstrates the impact of volunteerism and community partnerships in improving children's lives. He added that the initiative reflects Dubai Health's Patient First commitment and the importance of sustaining the programme to reach more beneficiaries.

Brigadier Abdulsamad Hussein Al Blooshi, Assistant Director-General of the Pioneering and Future Sector at GDRFA Dubai, said the initiative demonstrates the value of partnerships that place people at the centre of humanitarian work. He added that GDRFA Dubai's participation aimed to bring comfort and happiness to children through gifts, Salem and Salama plush toys and family-friendly activities, supporting their emotional wellbeing during treatment.

Dr Saeed Kharbash, Chief Executive Officer of Policies, Research and Programmes at KHDA, described Clinic of Hope as an inspiring example of community partnership that supports children's wellbeing and aligns with Dubai's Early Childhood Care and Education Strategy through collaboration with families and community partners.

Dania Droubi, Chief Operating Officer of Emirates Literature Foundation, said the foundation remains committed to bringing the comfort and inspiration of stories to children, highlighting the positive role of reading in fostering resilience, imagination and hope.