Mansour bin Zayed chairs Emirates Investment Authority Board of Directors meeting

ABU DHABI, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, chaired a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Investment Authority (EIA), attended by Board members and the Authority's executive management.

The Board reviewed a number of items on the agenda and was briefed on the Emirates Investment Authority's activities, performance and key achievements during the past period.

The Board also commended the Authority's positive returns, achieved in line with its vision to strengthen its position as a leading investment institution contributing to the support of the national economy.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Khaled Mohammed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates; Hareb Masood Al Darmaki, Advisor – Managing Director Office at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority; Kaltham Hamad Al Ghfeli, Fund Manager in the Equities Department at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority; Mohamed Hamad Al Mehairi, Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates Investment Authority; and a number of executive directors.