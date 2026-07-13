Third edition of Arab Podcast Program opens in Dubai, with leading podcast platforms, content creators sharing insights

DUBAI, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club (DPC) today launched the third edition of the Arab Podcast Program, held in collaboration with leading media organisations, prominent podcast creators, and industry experts.

The initiative is part of the Dubai Press Club’s initiatives aimed at enhancing the capabilities and competitiveness of Arab media and supporting innovation in content creation.

The three-week programme offers intensive sessions that combine theoretical insights with hands-on training, covering every stage of podcast production from idea development and audience identification to production, publishing, and marketing. The third edition also reflects the growing convergence of audio and video podcasting, as podcasts continue to gain increasing popularity across the Arab world and internationally.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said the Arab Podcast Program underscores DPC’s commitment to shaping the media sector’s rapid evolution with impactful initiatives that reinforce Dubai's position as a leading hub for media innovation while empowering talented professionals capable of producing competitive, high-quality Arab media content.

“The global audio content landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by changing audience preferences and growing demand for specialised content. This presents an invaluable opportunity for Arab media to strengthen their presence through compelling, competitive content,” she said. “The Arab Podcast Program reflects the Dubai Press Club's continued commitment to equipping Arab media professionals with the practical knowledge, industry expertise, and hands-on experience they need to succeed.”

Al Mulla also thanked partner institutions, experts, and podcast creators enriching the Arab Podcast Program with their expertise, noting that such collaborations reflect a shared commitment to investing in media talent in line with Dubai's vision of becoming a global centre for media excellence and creativity.

Wedad Kahoor, Section Head - Media Talent Development at the DPC, said the Program, being held until July end at DPC's headquarters, will see participants developing podcast projects to be evaluated by a panel of specialists. Three exceptional projects will be recognised with awards, encouraging new talent to achieve their full potential and transform innovative ideas into successful podcast productions.

The opening day of the Program featured a session titled ‘How Podcasts Shape Contemporary Collective Awareness,’ led by Safia Al Shehhi (vocast); Jamal Al Mulla (Arab Cast), and Dr. Zainab Al Taie (Rio & Zainab). The session examined the evolution of podcasts from an outlier in the media world into influential knowledge platforms capable of enriching public discourse. Discussions also explored the importance of responsible, ethical podcasting, and balancing global digital trends with Arab cultural identity.

Another session, ‘Introduction to Podcasting: Designing the Concept and Building the Identity,’ was presented by Charbel Issa, Customer Success Manager and Certified Trainer at Podeo, the Arab world's leading podcast platform. The session focused on transforming podcast ideas into successful projects by defining a clear vision, selecting suitable topics, building a distinctive brand identity, understanding content formats, and developing effective production and marketing strategies.