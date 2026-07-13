Sharjah’s beaches shape exceptional summer combining seaside enjoyment, comfort

SHARJAH, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The beaches of the Emirate of Sharjah attract visitors to discover a summer that combines the enjoyment of the sea, the comfort of the surroundings and the beauty of nature.

With its coastlines extending along the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, the emirate offers a diverse range of seaside destinations that meet the aspirations of families and visitors of different ages and interests, where beautiful beaches, modern facilities and open spaces blend with an atmosphere of comfort, privacy and entertainment.

A visit to the beach in Sharjah is not limited to swimming or strolling, but becomes an integrated experience enjoyed by children and adults alike. From walking, jogging and cycling tracks to play areas, recreational activities, water sports, and restaurants and cafés overlooking the sea, every visitor can find something that suits their interests and enriches their time.

The emirate’s various beaches and seaside destinations are committed to providing a safe and comfortable environment supported by modern facilities and services meeting international standards, giving families greater peace of mind as they enjoy their time with their children.

Between the lively beaches in the city centre and the tranquil natural destinations on the east coast, Sharjah offers diverse summer experiences combining the sea, mountains, nature and heritage, making every visit an opportunity to create beautiful memories and share special moments in one of the leading tourism and family destinations in the United Arab Emirates and the wider region.

Sharjah city offers an integrated summer experience combining seaside enjoyment, entertainment, culture and nature, making it an ideal destination for those seeking varied experiences without having to venture far from the heart of the city.

Alongside the beaches stretching across the waterfront, the experience is complemented by a range of entertainment and cultural destinations that add further vitality and enjoyment to the visit.

Al Khan Beach is one of the seaside destinations closest to the rhythm of the city, combining the atmosphere of the sea with the surrounding facilities and services. Its appeal is further enhanced by its proximity to Sharjah Aquarium, which gives children and adults the opportunity to discover the marine world and learn about the creatures and marine life found in the waters of Sharjah and the Arabian Gulf.

Nearby, Al Mamzar Beach in Sharjah stands out as one of the most popular seaside destinations for families, offering an atmosphere that combines relaxation, entertainment and diverse sporting activities. It features water sports, jet ski rental services and other facilities, in addition to the opportunity to practise rod fishing in the area adjacent to Sharjah Aquarium.

It also attracts swimming enthusiasts and fans of beach sports such as football, basketball and volleyball, making it a lively destination visited throughout the week for enjoyable time by the sea.

Al Heera Beach offers a different experience combining relaxation with sporting and recreational activities through walking, jogging and cycling tracks, play areas and modern facilities suitable for all family members.

It is also home to KOTA Skatepark, Sharjah’s first professional skatepark, in addition to a selection of restaurants and cafés overlooking the sea.

Al Hamriyah Beach stands out as a family destination combining a calm atmosphere, soft sands and integrated facilities, while adhering to the highest standards of security, safety and service, including facilities dedicated to People of Determination, providing a comfortable and inclusive experience for all visitors.

The enjoyment does not stop at the beaches, but extends to several distinctive waterfront and entertainment destinations in Sharjah city, including Al Qasba, which combines cultural, artistic and recreational activities along the canal, as well as enjoyable tours aboard Sharjah boats.

Al Majaz Waterfront combines entertainment and relaxation with beautiful water views along the shores of Khalid Lake and the Sharjah Fountain. It is a distinctive tourism destination offering a diverse range of family activities and open spaces that allow visitors to enjoy their time outdoors.

Al Noor Island, also located on the shores of Khalid Lake, offers a different experience blending nature, art and culture in a calm and comfortable atmosphere that invites visitors to explore the destination through its green gardens, which contain a variety of plants and trees from around the world, the Butterfly House, artworks, natural pathways and much more, in addition to various packages offered to visitors.

The island is surrounded by a vibrant area rich in hotels, restaurants, cafés and diverse service facilities, making it part of an integrated tourism experience that combines calm and relaxation on the one hand with the vitality and renewed pulse of the city on the other.

Flag Island stands out as one of the distinctive contemporary destinations in the heart of Sharjah city, combining green spaces, waterfront views, and recreational and cultural facilities in one location.

The island includes an open-air amphitheatre that hosts a variety of events and artistic and cultural performances, alongside dedicated walking and jogging tracks, a football pitch and a padel court that allow visitors to enjoy outdoor sporting activities.

In Khorfakkan on the east coast of Sharjah, one of the most beautiful summer experiences comes to life, combining the enjoyment of the sea with the splendour of the mountains in a natural setting that offers visitors an atmosphere unlike any other beach destination.

Here, the beaches stretch alongside towering mountains, providing families and friends with an ideal space to enjoy nature and spend time filled with relaxation and outdoor activities.

Khorfakkan Beach is one of the city’s leading summer destinations, offering an integrated experience suitable for all ages, from swimming and strolling along the waterfront to practising various sports in dedicated football and basketball courts and multi-purpose courts.

The beach also includes water sports facilities, jogging and cycling tracks, children’s play areas designed according to the highest safety standards, gardens, picnic areas and spaces for family gatherings.

It also features an open-air theatre overlooking the sea, which hosts various events and recreational activities throughout the year, making Khorfakkan Beach an ideal destination for a summer day filled with enjoyment and vitality.

Al Luluyah Beach is distinguished by its calm atmosphere and exceptional mountain backdrop, making it a preferred choice for families and nature lovers.

Visitors can enjoy swimming, surfing and walking on the sand, in addition to camping and watching the sunrise and sunset in an atmosphere that combines comfort with the beauty of the natural scenery for which Khorfakkan is known.

Among the towering mountain peaks of Sharjah’s eastern region, Al Rafisah Dam is one of the most prominent tourism and natural destinations in Khorfakkan, offering visitors an experience combining the beauty of the lake and mountains with various activities, including kayaking and walking along mountain trails.

Nearby is Najd Al Meqsar Retreat, which offers a unique heritage accommodation experience amid the mountains within carefully restored historic houses, giving visitors the opportunity to enjoy nature and discover the cultural heritage of the area at the same time.

Kalba is one of the leading summer destinations on Sharjah’s east coast, where the atmosphere of the open sea blends with green nature to offer visitors an experience combining relaxation and outdoor activities in a tranquil environment suited to families and nature lovers.

Kalba Corniche, extending for 9.4 kilometres, forms the vibrant heart of the city and an ideal destination for spending enjoyable time along the waterfront.

In addition to its open views of the Gulf of Oman and its clear waters, the corniche includes dedicated jogging, walking and cycling tracks, shaded seating areas overlooking the sea, and green spaces extending along the beach, providing an ideal atmosphere for enjoying the sea breeze and spending relaxing summer evenings with family and friends.

The beauty of the experience is further enhanced by Kalba Waterfront, which overlooks Kalba Lake and is surrounded by mangrove trees, offering visitors a combination of entertainment, shopping and dining amid distinctive natural scenery.

The waterfront includes a diverse range of restaurants, cafés and shops, alongside a promenade surrounding the lake, children’s areas and recreational activities, making it an integrated destination for children and adults alike.

Those seeking experiences combining enjoyment and knowledge can visit the Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre, which highlights the unique environmental diversity of the area.

The centre gives visitors the opportunity to learn about the oldest mangrove forests in the country and observe numerous birds and marine creatures that thrive in this rich ecosystem, in an experience combining exploration, learning and enjoyment of the beauty of nature.

Al Hefaiyah Lake in Kalba is one of Sharjah’s most prominent natural destinations and a must-visit attraction, combining stunning mountain landscapes with diverse recreational facilities.

It offers visitors walking and leisure trails extending through nature, in addition to a children’s play area and a road surrounding the lake for enjoying the outdoor atmosphere.

The destination also includes Al Hefaiyah Mosque, distinguished by its beautiful architectural design and integrated facilities, making it an ideal stop for families, nature lovers and outdoor activity enthusiasts.

The lake is located on the Sharjah-Kalba Road near the Al Hefaiyah Mountain Conservation Centre, offering an experience that combines relaxation and exploration in the emirate’s eastern region.

On Sharjah’s east coast, Dibba Al Hisn offers a different summer experience combining the calm of the sea with a beautiful family atmosphere in a destination characterised by privacy and comfort away from crowds.

With its open beaches and modern facilities, the city provides an ideal environment for children and adults to enjoy their time amid tranquil seascapes and views that give visitors a sense of relaxation and serenity.

Dibba Al Hisn Beach is one of the city’s leading recreational destinations, where families can enjoy swimming, strolling along the waterfront and spending enjoyable time on the white sands, supported by facilities and services designed according to the highest standards of security and safety.

The city also includes a waterfront promenade, public parks, walking and jogging tracks and dedicated children’s areas, making it an integrated destination for family activities, sports and leisure.

For women seeking greater privacy, the Ladies Beach in Dibba Al Hisn provides a safe and comfortable environment for swimming and relaxation, with integrated facilities that observe the highest standards of privacy and safety.

The adjacent Ladies Park also includes a range of sporting, recreational and social facilities that allow women and girls to spend enjoyable time in a calm atmosphere suited to various activities within a comfortable and private environment.

The city’s experience is completed by seaside restaurants and cafés, green spaces and family seating areas, making Dibba Al Hisn a tranquil summer destination combining the enjoyment of the sea, the comfort of the surroundings, privacy and quality facilities, while giving visitors the opportunity to enjoy special moments suited to different ages and interests.

The beach experience in Sharjah is not limited to visiting the sea, but also extends to staying at a range of hotels and resorts overlooking the sea or located near the emirate’s leading coastal, waterfront and beach destinations.

These establishments offer visitors an integrated experience combining comfort, relaxation and enjoyment of sea views throughout the day. Here, the sea becomes part of the details of the daily journey, from sunrise moments to calm evenings on the beach.

During Sharjah Summer Promotions 2026, which continue until mid-September 2026, these experiences become even more distinctive through a wide range of offers, packages and discounts provided by participating hotels, resorts, shopping centres, commercial outlets, retail stores, and tourism and entertainment destinations.