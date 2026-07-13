MBRSC opens registration for 2026 edition of Career Camp

DUBAI, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has opened registration for the 2026 edition of Career Camp, offering Emirati high school students in grades 10, 11 and 12 the opportunity to gain practical exposure to the space sector and the professional disciplines that support it.

Scheduled to be held from 10th to 21st August 2026 at MBRSC, the camp is designed to support students as they explore future academic and career pathways in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), as well as corporate fields that contribute to the Centre’s operations and national space missions.

Throughout the camp, participants will be introduced to MBRSC’s departments and missions, while gaining first-hand experience within the Centre. The programme aims to broaden students’ understanding of the technical, scientific and organisational functions that drive the UAE’s space sector.

The Career Camp forms part of MBRSC’s ongoing efforts to engage and develop young Emirati talent, strengthen awareness of opportunities within the national space sector, and contribute to building future capabilities in science, technology and innovation.

Interested students can apply by sending their CV to careercamp@mbrsc.ae before 25th July 2026.