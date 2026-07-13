Barwa Programme concludes second phase with 169 participants, 94% customer happiness

DUBAI, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Land Department (DLD), in collaboration with the Community Development Authority (CDA), has concluded the series of interactive workshops held as part of the second phase of the Barwa Programme, bringing together 169 senior citizens and People of Determination.

The workshops were organised as part of the two entities' joint efforts to enhance real estate awareness, introduce dedicated initiatives and services available to the target groups, and strengthen direct engagement with them, thereby contributing to an improved quality of life and reflecting the Dubai Government's commitment to delivering proactive, people-centric services.

The programme delivered a positive impact on participants' awareness and understanding of real estate services. Overall satisfaction increased from 59% to 90% following the workshop at Al Barsha Community Centre, while satisfaction rose from 50% to 90% after the workshops held at Thukher – Al Wasl and Thukher – Al Khawaneej. The programme also achieved an overall customer happiness rate of 94%, reflecting its success in meeting its objectives and enhancing the overall beneficiary experience.

The workshops introduced the Barwa Programme and its community-focused objectives, while showcasing the real estate services specifically designed for senior citizens and People of Determination. They also addressed participants' inquiries about real estate services, regulatory procedures, and relevant legislation, enabling them to gain a clearer understanding of the available services and how to access them through digital channels or private-sector partnerships under the ‘Al Hasela’ Initiative.

The workshops saw high engagement between participants and the programme teams, with clear improvements in participants' understanding of real estate services and how to benefit from them. They also increased awareness of the Barwa Programme and generated greater interest in its initiatives. This was reflected in the quality of discussions and inquiries throughout the sessions, fostering direct engagement that enabled Dubai Land Department and the Community Development Authority to better understand the needs, expectations, and suggestions of the target groups.

The Barwa Programme is the region's first sustainable social and humanitarian real estate initiative. It is designed to empower senior citizens and People of Determination to manage their real estate affairs with greater independence through an integrated ecosystem of field-based, digital, and advisory services. These include the Al Barzah, Al Karani, Al Tarash, Al Mersal, Al Kaitoob, and Al Hasela initiatives, as well as dedicated real estate awareness programmes that simplify complex information and enhance understanding of real estate rights, services, and available support.

The workshop series concluded with a joint session that brought together teams from Dubai Land Department and the Community Development Authority to review the programme's outcomes, assess its impact, and exchange insights and best practices. The session also explored the real estate-related needs of senior citizens and People of Determination, supporting the development of more integrated, inclusive, and customer-centric services.

The workshop resulted in several key outcomes, including an agreement to further strengthen institutional collaboration between the two entities and to review feedback and recommendations gathered throughout the workshops to support the enhancement of future services and initiatives.

Participants also explored opportunities to expand joint initiatives, further develop real estate awareness content, and strengthen dedicated communication and support channels for senior citizens and People of Determination.

The outcomes also underscored the importance of continuing to deliver real estate awareness programmes regularly, simplifying content tailored to target groups, and strengthening integration across government entities to further enhance the customer experience and deliver more inclusive, accessible, and seamless services.

The Barwa Programme reflects a successful model of collaboration between Dubai Land Department and the Community Development Authority, bringing together government efforts to deliver services that are more responsive to community needs, enhance quality of life, and create a lasting social impact.

The programme also supports the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 by empowering senior citizens and People of Determination, promoting social inclusion, and improving access to government services. It contributes to building a more cohesive, happier, and sustainable society while reinforcing a human-centred government model that places people at the heart of service design and development.