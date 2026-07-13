UAE wins 15 medals on opening day of Jiu-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship in Kazakhstan

ALMATY, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, made an impressive start to its campaign at the third Jiu-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship, amassing 15 medals, comprising three gold, five silver and seven bronze, in the Under-16 category on the opening day of competition at Almaty Arena.

The UAE athletes produced strong technical performances that reflected their high level of preparation and readiness. They established themselves among Asia's leading young talents through tactical discipline, physical fitness and their ability to manage each contest, with several athletes progressing to the finals and stepping onto the podium.

Gold medals were won by Abdulrahman Taher Al-Breiki (Under 40kg), Saeed Marwan Al-Qubaisi (Under 52kg) and Fahad Saud Al-Dhaheri (Under 62kg). The team's silver medallists were Saud Al-Baloushi (Under 44kg), Ahmed Al-Ketbi (Under 48kg), Ghayahib Al-Rashdi (Under 36kg), Mahra Badr Al-Azizi (Under 40kg) and Aya Mohammed Al-Baloushi (Under 57kg).

Bronze medals went to Salem Saif Khaled (Under 52kg), Khalfan Al-Qubaisi and Khaled Hamdan (both Under 56kg), Mayed Ali Al-Shamsi (Under 69kg), Saud Juma Al-Karbi (Under 77kg), Meitha Al-Kaabi (Under 40kg) and Dana Asad Al-Naqbi (Under 63kg).

Mubarak Saleh Al-Menhali, Technical Director of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, "The results reflect the continuous work carried out throughout the preparation period and the Federation's commitment to ensuring the national team is fully prepared to compete at the highest level. Our athletes demonstrated great confidence and the ability to execute tactical plans under pressure despite the strength of the competition and the narrow margins between competitors. Their focus and fighting spirit enabled them to secure victory in several important contests and earn places on the podium.

"The championship represents an important milestone in the development of this age group, as it provides valuable experience against some of Asia's leading young talents. Participation forms part of an integrated plan aimed at refining athletes' skills, strengthening their competitive experience and preparing a generation capable of continuing the UAE's achievements in jiu-jitsu."

Ibrahim Al-Hosani, coach of the UAE Under-16 National Team, said, "The athletes' performances improved noticeably as the competition progressed. They remained committed to the technical game plan and demonstrated their ability to read opponents and adapt their approach according to the demands of each contest.

"The athletes entered the championship well prepared and successfully translated their training into effective performances on the mat, focusing on managing every detail of each contest while maintaining the right balance between attacking initiative and defensive discipline. The coaching staff will continue analysing performances to maximise the benefits of this participation, reinforce strengths and address areas requiring further development."

Abdulrahman Taher Al-Breiki, who won the gold medal in the Under 40kg division, said, 'The high standard of competition from the opening contest motivated me to remain fully focused and follow the guidance of the coaching staff. Representing the UAE is a great responsibility, and winning this gold medal gives me added motivation to continue improving and achieve further success."

Aya Mohammed Al-Baloushi, who won the silver medal in the Under 57kg division, said, "I entered the championship aiming to compete for first place. Thorough preparation, self-confidence and the support of the coaching staff helped me overcome difficult contests. I am proud to have contributed to the UAE team's medal tally and earned a place on the podium."

The championship continues tomorrow, Tuesday, with the Under-18 competitions, where the UAE National Team will aim to maintain its momentum and add to its medal tally.