EU reaffirms commitment to strengthening partnership with Gulf states, support for two-state solution

BRUSSELS, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- European Union foreign ministers, meeting today, Monday, in Brussels, stressed the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and consolidating the ceasefire following the recent regional escalation. They also reaffirmed that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons in order to preserve security and stability in the Middle East.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the ministers held talks with representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as part of the EU's efforts to strengthen political and security cooperation with the Gulf states.

Speaking after the meeting, Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said the EU is seeking to deepen its strategic partnership with the GCC countries.

She also confirmed the continuation of the EU's Operation Aspides to protect commercial shipping from attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, particularly those carried out by the Houthis, stressing that safeguarding maritime trade routes remains a European priority.

On Iran, Kallas reiterated the EU's position that Iran must not possess nuclear weapons, describing this as a fundamental pillar for preserving regional stability and reducing the risk of further escalation.

Regarding the Palestinian issue, Kallas said the peace process remains at an impasse, while reaffirming the EU's continued support for the Palestinian people.

She noted that the recent international conference in support of Palestine had secured around €900 million in pledges, and reiterated the EU's commitment to the two-state solution as the only viable path to achieving a just and lasting peace.

The foreign ministers of the EU's 27 member states also reaffirmed that Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are illegal under international law.