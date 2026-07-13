Abu Dhabi Nokhatha Programme connects youth with UAE maritime heritage

ABU DHABI, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Nokhatha Programme successfully launched its summer edition, welcoming 110 male and female students to strengthen youth connection with UAE maritime heritage.

Supervised by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, Aand organised by Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Academy, the initiative focuses on teaching traditional sailing and dhow navigation. The Abu Dhabi Nokhatha Programme, which will run from 13 July to 20 August 2026, forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen young people's connection with the UAE's rich maritime heritage and prepare a new generation of nokhathas capable of carrying forward the legacy of their forefathers.

The programme is supported by Abu Dhabi Maritime, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority and Sarh Group.

Participants in the programme undergo comprehensive training designed to prepare a new generation of nokhathas (captains) to carry forward authentic Emirati maritime traditions.

This year's programme will take place across three key locations—Abu Dhabi, Al Mirfa, and Dalma Island—allowing a wider range of participants to benefit from a comprehensive curriculum that combines classroom learning with practical, hands-on maritime training.

The Abu Dhabi Nokhatha Programme aims to strengthen national identity and preserve the UAE's maritime heritage by introducing participants to the fundamentals of traditional sailing, dhow handling and marine navigation, while developing essential seamanship skills in a specialised training environment led by experienced instructors and maritime experts.

The programme also focuses on identifying and nurturing promising talent in both traditional and modern marine sports, preparing participants to take part in the championships and events organised by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club throughout the year.

The initiative builds on the success of previous editions, which attracted strong participation from the targeted age groups and established the programme as one of Abu Dhabi's leading summer initiatives dedicated to marine sports and maritime heritage.

It also reflects the shared commitment of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Academy and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council to investing in young talent, ensuring the sustainability of the UAE's traditional marine sports, and passing this heritage on to future generations through an engaging educational and practical experience.