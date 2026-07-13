Liwa Rutab Festival to kick off in Al Dhafra on July 14, featuring 23 competitions with 295 prizes totalling over AED8 million

ABU DHABI, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the 22nd edition of the Liwa Rutab (semi-ripe dates) Festival will take place in the city of Liwa in Al Dhafra Region from 14th to 23rd July.

Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of the Festivals and Events Sector at the organise the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, said the festival will feature 23 competitions with 295 prizes totalling more than AED8 million. These include 11 rutab competitions, seven fruit competitions, three model farm competitions covering the Eastern and Western Mahadir of Al Dhafra and Al Dhafra cities, in addition to the Best Rutab Basket Competition and the Palm Trunk Creativity Competition.

He added that the festival will also feature a rutab and agricultural products market, a heritage market, a traditional crafts corner, folk arts performances, a family corner, awareness lectures and workshops, as well as participation by government and private sector entities and strategic partners.

Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority affirmed its commitment to continuously developing its agricultural festivals in line with its vision of serving the agricultural sector, encouraging farmers to adopt innovative best agricultural practices and promoting environmental sustainability to ensure the continued growth and development of national resources in accordance with the highest international standards.

It said the Liwa Rutab Festival, together with the other festivals and programmes, serves as a vital bridge connecting younger generations with their national heritage and strengthening their national identity.

The Liwa Rutab Festival provides an important national platform for supporting farmers and encouraging them to improve their production and enhance the quality of Emirati rutab and agricultural products, thereby strengthening the competitiveness of local produce and ensuring the sustainability of the agricultural sector.

To facilitate participation, the Authority has enabled online registration for all competitions through the Falak Al Namoos smart application, which provides registration services, application tracking, and access to regulations, schedules, results, announcements and the latest news.