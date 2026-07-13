Over 1140 licensed professionals enhance quality of life in Dubai

DUBAI, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- In line with the strategic vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and in support of the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to build the world's most cohesive, sustainable, and leading social ecosystem, Dubai continues to advance a pioneering model for regulating and governing the social professions.

The Community Development Authority (CDA) has strengthened Dubai's social sector with the graduation of the third cohort of licensed social professionals for 2026, comprising 38 professionals who successfully completed all licensing requirements and took the professional oath before Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority (CDA).

This brings the total number of officially licensed and accredited social professionals in Dubai to 1,144. Since the licensing framework was introduced, 991 professionalshad been licensed by the end of 2025, while 115 professionals were licensed during the first half of 2026. Together, they represent a diverse range of social, psychological, and educational specialisations.

This achievement by Dubai's social sector is underpinned by an updated legislative framework established through Law No. (12) of 2026 concerning the Community Development Authority, which authorises CDA to regulate, license, and oversee social professionals across the Emirate.

The requirement for professionals to take the oath is mandated under Article (14) of the Executive Regulation of Executive Council Resolution No. (20) of 2011, while also reflecting the objectives of the 2026 law, which introduced a comprehensive professional classification and licensing system. The oath marks the completion of the licensing pathway, certifying that these professionals are academically qualified and ethically prepared to begin their careers.

The licensing framework reflects the evolving needs of Dubai's social sector by recognising a broad range of specialised professions. These include Psychologist, Assistant Psychologist, Social Worker, Social Counsellor, Special Education Teacher, Assistant Behaviour Analyst, Assistant Learning Support Professional, and Behaviour Analyst.

Buhumaid affirmed that the continued strengthening of the social sector through newly licensed cohorts is a direct reflection of Dubai's forward-looking strategic vision.

She stated: "We firmly believe that investing in the qualification and licensing of social professionals is, at its core, an investment in people and in the quality of life they deserve. By cultivating highly qualified professionals who uphold the highest academic, professional, and ethical standards, we are laying the foundation for a more efficient, resilient, and sustainable social sector — one that is fully equipped to anticipate and respond to the evolving needs of society, and to elevate the quality of services delivered to individuals and families across the emirate.

The sustained growth in the number of licensed professionals stands as a testament to the success of this vision. From 450 licensed professionals at the beginning of 2024, we have today surpassed more than two and a half times that number in just two and a half years — a milestone that speaks volumes about the remarkable progress Dubai has achieved in advancing its social sector."

She added: "The professional oath is far more than a ceremonial milestone — it is a solemn ethical and professional commitment that enshrines the values of responsibility, integrity, and accountability, while deepening public trust in social professionals and the institutions they represent. At the Community Development Authority, we remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing the professional licensing framework and enhancing the capabilities of both Emirati and resident professionals alike.

This work is guided by the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33and reflects our unwavering ambition to position Dubai as a global benchmark for excellence in social services and quality of life. What we celebrate today embodies Dubai's enduring approach of transforming vision into tangible achievement — reaffirming that people, family, and community will always remain at the heart of the emirate's priorities. This is "Dubai-It": the Dubai of actions, achievements, innovation, people, families, and community."