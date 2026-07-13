Sharjah Media Academy launches 'Future Media Professional'' with 150 students

SHARJAH, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Media Academy, affiliated with the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, launched the tenth edition of its summer training programme, "Future Media Professional", on Monday, with 150 male and female students aged between 10 and 18 taking part. The programme will run until 30 July.

Participants are distributed across three training sites in the emirate. The Authority's headquarters in Sharjah is hosting 100 students, while the Al Sharqiya channel in Kalba and the Al Wusta channel in Al Dhaid are each hosting 50 students, split evenly between the two. The Academy says the spread offers a varied training experience inside real media environments.

The programme offers a range of specialised workshops, including television presenting, radio work, photography and editing using smart devices, AI-powered media editing, and AI applications in the media.

The additions reflect a push to integrate modern technology into media content production.

Training combines theory with practice: students first receive grounding in core media concepts and tools, then move into hands-on work inside studios and field settings that mirror real media work. The Academy says this combination helps young participants build lasting skills and gives them confidence in producing creative content using modern technologies.

Shaimaa Abdullah Abdulrahim, Director of Sharjah Media Academy, said the launch of the tenth edition reflects the programme's sustained success since it began in 2017, and has become an established training platform for honing young people's skills and preparing them to work in an evolving media environment.

She said, "'Future Media Professional' is one of our most prominent strategic initiatives at the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority. Through it, we are keen to equip young people with modern media skills and introduce them to the fundamentals of television and radio work, with a focus on artificial intelligence technologies that have become a pivotal part of the media industry's future.

We are proud that the programme has reached its tenth edition, which reflects its success and sustainability in preparing a promising generation of media professionals who are capable of innovation and creativity.''