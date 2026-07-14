Gold drops by about 3%

CAPITALS, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices fell by 3% on Monday after US President Donald Trump announced the reimposition of a naval blockade on Iran, leading to a rebound in oil markets.

Gold dropped by about 3% in recent trading sessions, slipping below the key $4,000 per ounce mark, the lowest since 1st July.

US gold futures for August delivery fell 2.6% to $4005.7.

As for other precious metals, silver dropped 3.8% to $57.55 per ounce, platinum declined 1.7% to $1,599.47, and palladium fell 2.1% to $1,249.70.