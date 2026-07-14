Gold recovers from two-week low

CAPITALS, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold rose on Tuesday after hitting a two-week low earlier ‌in the session, as markets awaited key US inflation data.

Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $4,013.93 per ounce by 03:00 GMT, recovering from its lowest level since 1st July. US gold futures for August delivery gained 0.4 percent at $4,020.80.

Spot silver inched 0.1 percent lower to $57.60 per ounce, having earlier touched a two-week low.

Platinum fell 0.5 percent to $1,597.52 and palladium rose 0.6 percent to $1,254.82.