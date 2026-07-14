China's H1 foreign trade expands 16.9%

BEIJING, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- China's foreign trade, denominated in yuan, grew 16.9 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2026, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

The total value of goods imports and exports reached 25.47 trillion yuan, or about US$3.75 trillion, in the January-June period, exceeding 25 trillion yuan for the first time during the first half of a year.

Exports rose 13.4 percent year-on-year to 14.73 trillion yuan. Imports increased 22.1 percent to 10.74 trillion yuan, with the growth rate exceeding that of exports by 8.7 percentage points and contributing to more balanced trade development.