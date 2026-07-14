DCD, Emirates College for Advanced Education partner to strengthen social workforce

ABU DHABI, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) to develop joint programmes and initiatives that support professionals working across the social sector and advance the professional capabilities of social workers across the emirate.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education and Chair of the Board of Trustees of ECAE, and Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Chairman of DCD. The MoU was signed by Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of DCD, and Dr. May Al Taee, Director-General of ECAE.

The partnership brings together ECAE’s educational expertise with DCD’s social sector priorities to develop practical programmes that strengthen professional skills and support more impactful community initiatives.

Under the MoU, the two parties will develop specialised education and training programmes for social workers, drawing on ECAE’s expertise in education and psychosocial support. The partnership will also help both current and aspiring social workers gain the skills and qualifications needed to obtain professional licences in line with DCD’s approved standards.

The partnership will also create opportunities for wider collaboration on community and educational initiatives through innovative programmes, events, and activities. It will include workshops, conferences, and professional development opportunities, alongside specialised learning pathways that support professional growth.

"Through our partnership with the Emirates College for Advanced Education, we are bringing together expertise from the education and social sectors to equip social professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to make a lasting impact," Al Dhaheri said.

He added, “Through this partnership, we will develop specialised training and education programmes that equip social workers and professionals across the sector with the knowledge and skills they need to excel in their roles.”

Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Dr. Al Taee said, “This partnership with DCD embodies a model of institutional integration between education and social development. It reaffirms the role of academic institutions in preparing professional competencies capable of keeping pace with social transformations and responding to the needs of individuals and families with efficiency and awareness.”