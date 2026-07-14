Jordan air defence systems intercept, neutralise four Iranian missiles

AMMAN, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army said that national air defence systems successfully intercepted and shot down four missiles that breached Jordanian airspace from Iranian territory early Tuesday morning.

The Jordan News Agency (Petra) quoted an official military source at the General Command as saying that Royal Engineering Corps teams handled the fallen debris across several locations in accordance with approved technical and security protocols, taking all necessary precautions to secure the sites and ensure public safety.

The source stressed that any attempt to undermine state sovereignty or violate Jordanian airspace will be met with decisive force under established rules of engagement and national interests, reaffirming that the military will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to protect the homeland.