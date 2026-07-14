GCC Secretary-General condemns Iran's attack on UAE oil tankers

RIYADH, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), strongly condemned and denounced the aggressive Iranian attack targeting the UAE oil tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, which resulted in the death of a crew member and injuries to several others.

Albudaiwi said the terrorist attack constituted a blatant violation and a grave breach of the principles of international law and the rules governing freedom of maritime navigation.

"It also constitutes an explicit violation of United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolution 2817, which stressed the necessity of protecting international navigation and refraining from targeting commercial vessels or endangering maritime lanes," he stated.

The Secretary-General reaffirmed that the GCC stands as one with the UAE, supporting all measures it takes to protect its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its installations and vital interests.

Albudaiwi called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to fulfil its legal and moral responsibilities and adopt a firm and deterrent stance against these serious and repeated Iranian attacks to ensure their immediate cessation, hold those responsible accountable, secure freedom of international navigation, and preserve regional security and stability and the global economy.

He also expressed his sincere condolences and sympathies to the family of the victim, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.