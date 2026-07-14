Sharjah Government Communication Award enhances innovation, quality of life

SHARJAH, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) continues to expand the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA) in its 13th edition for 2026 through three categories that reflect the rapid evolution of the communications sector and broaden opportunities for initiatives and campaigns that use communication to support development, enhance quality of life and empower communities.

The award, which views communication as a partner in decision-making and a tool for creating sustainable impact, is accepting applications until 31st August, 2026 via its website (https://gca.sgmb.ae), where participants can access award categories, eligibility criteria, the participation guide and complete the online application process.

The Innovation in Integrated Communication System category recognises government entities, international organisations, and public and semi-government institutions that have successfully developed integrated communication systems that support their strategic objectives, strengthen engagement with the public and stakeholders, and enhance institutional performance.

The category also honours organisations that have integrated strategy, governance, innovation, and modern technologies into their communication systems to improve the effectiveness of institutional communication, build trust, enhance the audience experience, and support data-driven decision-making.

The Outstanding Communication Award for a Higher Quality of Life category recognises Sharjah government entities that have effectively used government communication to support initiatives, policies and services that improve quality of life.

It focuses on initiatives related to sustainability, health, education, food security, the environment and community services, as well as projects that strengthen community engagement, build trust between government entities and the public, support public policy and improve services while delivering a tangible positive impact on society.

The award also includes the Best Innovative Communication Initiative for Community Empowerment category, which targets government entities, international organisations and private sector institutions that have designed and implemented innovative communication initiatives to empower communities, enhance public participation, improve quality of life and promote the values of social responsibility, cooperation and solidarity.

The category celebrates initiatives that have used creative communication approaches to address social and humanitarian issues, encourage volunteerism, build effective partnerships and develop innovative communication solutions and practices that have created a sustainable positive impact while strengthening engagement across different segments of society.

The current edition comprises 23 categories across five main sectors, including awards for government entities, international organisations and the private sector, individual awards, Smart Communication creative competition awards, jury awards and partner awards, reflecting the breadth of the communications sector and the diversity of practices it celebrates.

The previous edition attracted more than 2,600 submissions from around the world. More than 600 entries from 37 countries advanced to the preliminary evaluation stage, with 170 reaching the final assessment, underscoring the award's growing international profile and its role as a platform for sharing expertise and showcasing best practices in government and institutional communication.