Ministry of Interior reviews readiness plans, emergency preparedness framework

DUBAI, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Standing Committee for Operations Affairs and the Federal Readiness and Preparedness Assessment Team held a joint coordination meeting chaired by Brigadier Dr. Salem Al Habsi, Deputy Director-General of Federal Central Operations.

The meeting, held at the Dubai Police Academy, brought together committee members, operations and crisis managers, and a number of officers.

Discussions focused on security plans, business continuity plans, and the federal readiness and preparedness assessment system. Participants also reviewed mechanisms for conducting security exercises and operational scenarios, in addition to exploring the use of modern technologies, smart systems, and AI applications to step up readiness, improve risk forecasting and data analysis, and support timely and effective decision-making in responding to a range of operational challenges.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of aligning these efforts with the government’s digital transformation and innovation agenda, while enhancing coordination and integration among relevant partners and raising preparedness levels for emergencies and crises.

The meeting forms part of the Ministry of Interior’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the security system and ensure the operational readiness of its teams. These efforts aim to support rapid response capabilities, reinforce security and stability, and safeguard the community in line with approved standards and international best practices.