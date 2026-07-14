Ajman real estate transactions reach AED10.8 billion in H1 2026

AJMAN, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department recorded 6,815 real estate transactions worth more than AED10.8 billion in the first half of 2026, according to statistics published in the Ajman Real Estate Index.

Engineer Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department, said 5,435 trading transactions were registered during the period, with a total value of AED7.64 billion.

The highest-value sale, worth AED215 million, was recorded in the Al Amera area.

He added that 969 mortgage transactions were registered, with a total value exceeding AED1.88 billion, while the highest mortgage transaction, valued at AED123.5 million, was recorded in the Liwara 1 area.

Al Muhairi said Ajman's real estate market had maintained its positive performance, achieving results that reflect the strength of the sector and the diversity of investment opportunities across the emirate.

He noted that the real estate sector plays a pivotal role in driving the emirate's economic growth and continues its exceptional expansion, reflecting Ajman’s standing as a leading investment destination and a promising real estate market.

Al Muhairi clarified that the “Emirates City” project topped the list of the most actively traded major projects, ahead of both the “City Towers” and “Ajman One” projects, whilst “Al Helio 2” district led the list of the most actively traded neighbourhoods, followed by Al Helio 1 and Al Zahia.