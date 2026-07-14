Bahrain condemns Iranian terrorist attack on UAE tankers in Strait of Hormuz

MANAMA, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain strongly condemned and denounced the Iranian terrorist cruise missile attack on two UAE oil tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, in Omani territorial waters in the Strait of Hormuz that killed an Indian crew member and injured others.

In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the attack constituted a dangerous escalation and violated international law, the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

The ministry affirmed Bahrain's full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and its support for all legitimate measures the country takes to safeguard its security, sovereignty and vital interests.

It also extended its deepest condolences to the family of the victim and to the government and people of India, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.