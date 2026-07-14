Solar generates record 25% of EU power in June

BRUSSELS, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- For the first time, solar power provided a quarter of the European Union's electricity in June, generating a record 52 terawatt-hours (TWh) and accounting for 25 percent of the bloc's monthly power output.

The figure surpassed the previous monthly record of 47 TWh, or 23 percent of generation, set in May 2026.

Solar was the EU's largest source of electricity during the month, ahead of nuclear at 21 percent, gas at 15 percent, wind at 14 percent, hydro at 12 percent and coal at 8 percent.

June marked only the third month in which solar has been the EU's largest source of electricity, following June 2025 and May 2026.

“Solar’s rise has been truly stratospheric, beating prediction after prediction,” said Chris Rosslowe, Senior Analyst at Ember think tank. "In just a few years, solar has gone from a small player to an essential part of Europe’s power system, as governments and citizens look for low-cost, quick-to-install domestic power sources.”

In June of 2021, solar generated just 10 percent of the EU’s power (21 TWh).

Solar has grown by more than a fifth every year in the EU between 2021 and 2025 – the fastest growth of any power source. This is predominantly due to a high pace of installations, with 65.1 GW of new capacity installed in 2025.

Record solar output in June coincided with relatively high summer power demand, driven partially by demand for cooling due to record-breaking heatwaves. Solar helped sustain power supplies as other power sources struggled in hot and still conditions.

At the country level, Spain emerged as one of Europe's leaders in the energy transition, with solar power accounting for 34 percent of its electricity generation in June.

In Germany, solar generated more than a third of electricity in May for the first time (33 percent), reaching a 36 percent share in June. In Poland, solar power accounted for around 24 percent of electricity generation in June.

The figures highlight Europe's accelerating shift towards clean energy, helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on fossil fuels at a time of growing pressure on global energy markets.