Bahrain Defence Force intercepts, destroys Iranian aerial attacks

MANAMA, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) said its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed several treacherous Iranian aerial attacks targeting the Kingdom on Tuesday morning.

In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the General Command said that Iran continues its systematic hostile approach through unlawful missile and drone attacks targeting civilians in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

It stressed that the deliberate use of missiles and drones to target civilians and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.