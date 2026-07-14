More than 260,000 evacuated as Typhoon Bavi hits China

⁠BEIJING, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 260,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in China's northeastern Liaoning province after Typhoon Bavi, the strongest storm to hit mainland China this year, triggered severe flooding.

Authorities warned that heavy rain would continue through Tuesday, with torrential downpours expected in some areas as the storm draws large amounts of tropical moisture northwards, bringing prolonged wet weather to northern China.

In Shenyang, the provincial capital, a lighthouse broke free after severing its high-voltage power line and drifted through floodwaters along major roads and beneath a bridge, according to videos shared on Chinese social media.

Schools and training institutions have suspended classes, while transport services have been severely disrupted across northeastern cities, including Shenyang and Jilin.