Experts say 'Make it in the Emirates', AI to drive UAE infrastructure over next decade

DUBAI, 14th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Senior executives and experts from the construction, engineering and infrastructure sectors said the UAE's 'Make it in the Emirates' agenda, together with artificial intelligence, modular construction and resilient supply chains, will redefine the country's built environment over the next decade, supported by the continued growth of local manufacturing and rising demand for digital and sustainable solutions.

The remarks were made during the Construction The Way Forward – Shaping the Future of Infrastructure and Sustainable Development forum, hosted yesterday by the Indian Business & Professional Council's (IBPC Dubai) Real Asset & Built Environment (RABE) Focus Group in collaboration with ESPA Group.

The forum brought together senior leaders from the construction, real estate, engineering, manufacturing, banking and technology sectors to examine the trends reshaping the industry, particularly digital transformation, sustainability, localisation and industrial growth.

Participants said rising global shipping costs and geopolitical uncertainty have accelerated demand for UAE-manufactured products, reinforcing the government's 'Make it in the Emirates' strategy, which is increasingly recognised globally as a mark of quality, enhancing the competitiveness of national industry and creating new opportunities for growth.

AbdelRhman Obaid, Group CEO of MAHY Khoory Group, said products carrying the 'Made in the UAE' label are increasingly recognised globally for quality, adding that manufacturing across the infrastructure, technology, furniture and consumer products sectors will continue to accelerate.

Wael Mansour, CEO of Royal Advance Electromechanical, part of Trojan Construction Group, said artificial intelligence has become a key driver of procurement, design and project delivery, noting that intelligent engineering, Building Information Modelling (BIM), digital twins and modular construction will become standard practice across the industry in the coming years.

Participants expressed confidence in the UAE's long-term outlook, citing the country's political stability, continued investment in strategic infrastructure projects, digital transformation and the leadership's vision for sustainable development as the foundations for sustained growth and reinforcing the UAE's position as a global hub for innovation and industry.